﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 48.7 percent in January-July

Friday, 07 October 2022 11:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.48 billion, increasing by 48.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.48 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 21.5 percent, €394.57 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 43.4 percent, €694.91 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 33.2 percent, €449.04 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 45.2 percent, and €1.73 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 11.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.


Tags: Alloys Wire  Pipe Longs Raw Mat Tubular France European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value up 44.5 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 49.3 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 51.9 percent in Jan-Apr

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.6 percent in January-April

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54.7 percent in Jan-Mar

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 55.5 percent in January-March

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 53.5 percent in Jan-Feb

10 May | Steel News