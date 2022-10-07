France’s steel product import value up 48.7 percent in January-July

Friday, 07 October 2022 11:32:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.48 billion, increasing by 48.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.48 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 21.5 percent, €394.57 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 43.4 percent, €694.91 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 33.2 percent, €449.04 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 45.2 percent, and €1.73 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 11.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.