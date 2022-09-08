France’s steel product export value up 49.3 percent in January-June

Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:41:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €7.55 billion, increasing by 49.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €712.49 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 20.8 percent, €289.04 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 25.7 percent, €369.53 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 21.3 percent, €224.22 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 35.7 percent, and €430.76 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 17.4 percent, all compared to the January-June period of 2021.