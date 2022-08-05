France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:05:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.11 billion, increasing by 56.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.07 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 29.0 percent, €280.91 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 45.0 percent, €502.29 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 40.9 percent, €317.83 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 45.5 percent, and €1.18 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 10.5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.