France’s steel product import value up 51.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 08 July 2022 10:57:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-April period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.71 billion, increasing by 51.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €844.05 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 27.7 percent, €217.87 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 41.7 percent, €398.34 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 39.0 percent, €244.03 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 40.9 percent, and €931.57 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by nine percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.


Tags: Wire  Alloys Pipe Longs Raw Mat Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

