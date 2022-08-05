﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:04:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.22 billion, increasing by 52.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €589.28 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 20.6 percent, €235.78 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 28.5 percent, €309.76 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 25.4 percent, €179.72 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 35.0 percent, and €350.30 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 19.8 percent, all compared to the January-May period of 2021.


Tags: Pipe Wire  Alloys Tubular Raw Mat Longs France European Union Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 51.9 percent in Jan-Apr

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.6 percent in January-April

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54.7 percent in Jan-Mar

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 55.5 percent in January-March

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 53.5 percent in Jan-Feb

10 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 57.1 percent in January-February

10 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 59.7 percent in 2021

09 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 49.8 percent in Jan-Nov

07 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 58.1 percent in January-November

07 Jan | Steel News