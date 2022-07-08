France’s steel product export value up 52.6 percent in January-April

Friday, 08 July 2022 10:56:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-April period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.87 billion, increasing by 52.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €472.07 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 21.6 percent, €178.49 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 23.3 percent, €236.30 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 18.4 percent, €139.57 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 33.7 percent, and €267.34 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 15.8 percent, all compared to the January-April period of 2021.