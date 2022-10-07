France’s steel product export value up 44.5 percent in January-July

Friday, 07 October 2022 11:31:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €8.75 billion, increasing by 44.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €824.30 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 20.6 percent, €340.20 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 22.3 percent, €432.89 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 20.5 percent, €262.63 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 32.0 percent, and €514.20 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 18.3 percent, all compared to the January-July period of 2021.