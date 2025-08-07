 |  Login 
France’s steel product import value down 12.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

Thursday, 07 August 2025 16:21:33 (GMT+3)

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.91 billion, decreasing by 12.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €852 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.3 percent, €225.18 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 3.9 percent, €283.34 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 9.7 percent, €211.73 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.8 percent, and €1.11 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5.4 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


