France’s steel product import value down 11.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.89 billion, decreasing by 11.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.32 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 2.6 percent, €337.58 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 5.4 percent, €437.44 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 7.2 percent, €317.14 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.8 percent, and €1.68 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 6.9 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.