Ukrainian steel exporters plan $22 million investment to expand global reach

Ukrainian steel producers have announced that they are planning strategic investments totaling over $22 million to modernize their production lines and boost exports to global markets, according to local media reports. These projects aim to position Ukraine’s steel sector as a key supplier to high-growth industries such as energy, hydrogen, aerospace, and infrastructure.

Centravis plans $14.5 million investment in stainless steel production

One of these companies, Ukraine-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Centravis has outlined a two-year investment strategy worth $14.5 million to modernize production and expand manufacturing operations. The first project involves a $11 million investment in new equipment to produce pipes, couplings, and casing strings for carbon capture and oil and gas extraction applications. Centravis is seeking $10 million in external funding for this initiative.

The second project focuses on manufacturing ultra-thin seamless stainless steel pipes with 4 mm diameters, requiring $3.5 million with $3 million needed from external sources. This expansion will target the hydrogen, semiconductor, medical, and aerospace industries.

Both product lines are intended for export to customers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Dniprometyz-TAS to launch $4 million galvanizing line within three years

On the other hand, Ukraine's largest wire and sectional fence producer, Dniprometyz-TAS, plans to launch a new hot dip galvanizing line for steel wire within three years. The $4 million project requires $2 million in external funding and will have an annual capacity of 24,000 metric tons. The galvanized steel wire products will be marketed to customers in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.