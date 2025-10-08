France’s steel product export value down 5.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €5.73 billion, decreasing by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €770.72 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 4.5 percent, €272.61 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.8 percent, €398.37 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 17.0 percent, €177.94 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 15.9 percent, and €547.08 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 3.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.