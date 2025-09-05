 |  Login 
France’s steel product import value down 12.7 percent in H1 2025

Friday, 05 September 2025 15:17:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.65 billion, decreasing by 12.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.02 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 4.4 percent, €273.65 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 5.9 percent, €341.47 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 8.9 percent, €251.99 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 4.6 percent, and €1.32 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 6.8 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


