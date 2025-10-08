 |  Login 
France’s steel product import value down 12.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 15:08:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.41 billion, decreasing by 12.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.2 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 3.5 percent, €316.87 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 4.6 percent, €407.86 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 6.6 percent, €293.46 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.8 percent, and €1.55 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5.8 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


