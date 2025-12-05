France’s steel product export value down 3.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €7.15 billion, decreasing by 3.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €960.58 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 1.7 percent, €327.88 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.1 percent, €482.36 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 12.8 percent, €217.45 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 14.9 percent, and €680.62 million of metal structures and parts - rising by one percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.