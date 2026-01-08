France’s steel product import value down 10.5 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €7.44 billion, decreasing by 10.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.69 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 0.6 percent, €426.06 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 4.3 percent, €551.7 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 6.9 percent, €403.62 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 2.1 percent, and €2.11 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.