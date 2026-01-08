France’s steel product export value down 3.5 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €8.02 billion, decreasing by 3.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.07 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 1.4 percent, €368.63 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 0.3 percent, €548.16 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 10.7 percent, €242.36 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 15.0 percent, and €765.59 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 0.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.