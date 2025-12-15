 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Interpipe...

Interpipe acquires ArcelorMittal’s Romanian pipe plant, expanding EU presence

Monday, 15 December 2025 13:52:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has signed an agreement to acquire Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Romanian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Roman S.A., marking a strategic expansion of Interpipe’s production footprint within the EU, according to media reports. The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Strengthening downstream pipe production in the EU

The plant provides Interpipe with direct manufacturing capacity inside the EU market, supporting closer proximity to European customers and shorter supply chains.

The acquisition aligns with its strategy of expanding downstream pipe processing and finishing operations in key export markets, particularly in Europe, where trade regulations, logistics and customer requirements increasingly favor local production.

Strategic rationale behind the acquisition

The acquisition allows Interpipe to:

  • expand its industrial pipe portfolio within the EU,
  • strengthen access to European infrastructure, engineering and industrial projects,
  • reduce reliance on cross-border exports by adding local manufacturing capacity,
  • integrate the Romanian plant into its existing European sales and distribution network.

The Romanian acquisition supports Interpipe’s long-term strategy of maintaining competitiveness in regulated markets, where local production, certification and supply-chain resilience are becoming increasingly important amid trade defense measures and carbon-related regulations.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking M&A Interpipe 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe domestic and export offer prices stable amid production cuts

10 Dec | Tube and Pipe

EUROFER: EU tube output down 0.2 percent in Q2 2025, demand outlook negative

08 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

05 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 3.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

05 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies structural pipes for new bridge in Germany

05 Dec | Steel News

EC clears Metinvest’s takeover of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products lasi

04 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel pipe offer prices edge up, local demand weak despite some restocking

03 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 49, 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain mostly stable

27 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Sweden’s Alleima strengthens Chinese presence with new facility for high-performance tubes

27 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer