Interpipe acquires ArcelorMittal’s Romanian pipe plant, expanding EU presence

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has signed an agreement to acquire Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Romanian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Roman S.A., marking a strategic expansion of Interpipe’s production footprint within the EU, according to media reports. The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Strengthening downstream pipe production in the EU

The plant provides Interpipe with direct manufacturing capacity inside the EU market, supporting closer proximity to European customers and shorter supply chains.

The acquisition aligns with its strategy of expanding downstream pipe processing and finishing operations in key export markets, particularly in Europe, where trade regulations, logistics and customer requirements increasingly favor local production.

Strategic rationale behind the acquisition

The acquisition allows Interpipe to:

expand its industrial pipe portfolio within the EU,

strengthen access to European infrastructure, engineering and industrial projects,

reduce reliance on cross-border exports by adding local manufacturing capacity,

integrate the Romanian plant into its existing European sales and distribution network.

The Romanian acquisition supports Interpipe’s long-term strategy of maintaining competitiveness in regulated markets, where local production, certification and supply-chain resilience are becoming increasingly important amid trade defense measures and carbon-related regulations.