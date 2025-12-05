Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies structural pipes for new bridge in Germany

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has announced that it has expanded its portfolio of European infrastructure projects with the supply of 300 tons of structural pipes for a new highway bridge on Germany’s A143 corridor. The new bridge, which is now under construction, will span the Saale River near the city of Halle and will form part of a planned bypass intended to improve traffic flow in the region.

The shipment includes structural pipes with 219 mm diameter, manufactured according to European standards, ensuring durability and compliance with German construction requirements.

Interpipe is no newcomer to major construction projects in Europe. The company previously delivered pipes for a railway bridge in Slovakia and for the iconic suspension bridge crossing the Gulf of Izmit in Turkey.

Marcel Schmitz, Interpipe’s sales manager for European markets, stated, “Germany, as the largest economy in the European Union, depends on reliable transit routes. Most of the local railway and road bridges were built more than 40-50 years ago and require thorough reconstruction or rebuilding. Projects are currently being developed as part of the German government’s road reconstruction plan, some of which are being led by our key customers in Germany, so we hope to join them with our products.”