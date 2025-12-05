 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies structural pipes for new bridge in Germany

Friday, 05 December 2025 13:56:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has announced that it has expanded its portfolio of European infrastructure projects with the supply of 300 tons of structural pipes for a new highway bridge on Germany’s A143 corridor. The new bridge, which is now under construction, will span the Saale River near the city of Halle and will form part of a planned bypass intended to improve traffic flow in the region.

The shipment includes structural pipes with 219 mm diameter, manufactured according to European standards, ensuring durability and compliance with German construction requirements.

Interpipe is no newcomer to major construction projects in Europe. The company previously delivered pipes for a railway bridge in Slovakia and for the iconic suspension bridge crossing the Gulf of Izmit in Turkey.

Marcel Schmitz, Interpipe’s sales manager for European markets, stated, “Germany, as the largest economy in the European Union, depends on reliable transit routes. Most of the local railway and road bridges were built more than 40-50 years ago and require thorough reconstruction or rebuilding. Projects are currently being developed as part of the German government’s road reconstruction plan, some of which are being led by our key customers in Germany, so we hope to join them with our products.”


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Interpipe 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 10.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

05 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 3.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

05 Dec | Steel News

EC clears Metinvest’s takeover of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products lasi

04 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel pipe offer prices edge up, local demand weak despite some restocking

03 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 49, 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain mostly stable

27 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Sweden’s Alleima strengthens Chinese presence with new facility for high-performance tubes

27 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies line pipes for Spanish biodiesel project

27 Nov | Steel News

EUROPIPE begins ETL182 pipeline project to bolster Germany’s energy supply

26 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

26 Nov | Tube and Pipe