Ukraine’s Interpipe introduces OCTG tubing with PTFE sealing rings

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has launched production of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) tubing equipped with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) sealing rings, strengthening its competitive position in the oil and gas market.

The special rings, sourced from the US, have been integrated into Interpipe’s production process, while threading operations are carried out at the Interpipe Niko Tube facility.

Enhanced pressure resistance and longer service life

PTFE sealing rings are typically used to increase resistance to external pressure and provide an additional seal for internal pressure. Although this solution is widely used in the global oil and gas market, it remains a niche product segment.

Commenting on the development, Bartłomiej Kania, Interpipe’s OCTG sales manager for continental Europe, stated that, by mastering this technology, Interpipe has entered a limited group of qualified suppliers capable of offering such solutions alongside leading global industry players.

The inclusion of tubing with PTFE sealing rings in Interpipe’s product portfolio further strengthens the company’s position as a reliable partner for complex oil and gas extraction projects.