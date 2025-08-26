Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies steel pipes for offshore wind farm in Normandy

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel manufacturer Interpipe has taken another step in supporting the global transition to clean energy by supplying steel pipes for an offshore wind farm in Normandy, France. The company has delivered nearly 250 mt of pipes to the project.

The wind farm, located in the English Channel near Le Tréport and Dieppe, is set to include 62 offshore wind turbines. Interpipe’s pipes will be used as the foundation for boat mooring platforms, ensuring safe and stable operation. In this regard, Interpipe has supplied 250 mt of pipes in 101.6-419.1 mm in diameter so far. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2026. Once operational, it will supply renewable electricity to more than 850,000 people.