EUROFER: EU tube output down 0.2 percent in Q2 2025, demand outlook negative

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q4 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the second quarter of 2025 the output of the EU steel tube industry declined by 0.2 percent year on year, after a 2.9 percent decrease in the previous quarter.

The report stated that the demand for steel tubes from the construction sector is set to ease and is expected to provide only a moderate level of support to growth, while demand from the automotive and engineering sectors will remain relatively stronger. EUROFER expects pressure on demand to continue in the long term, as the EU accelerates its shift to LNG shipments for energy needs, phasing out gas transportation via pipelines.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to increase by 0.5 percent in 2025, revised upwards compared to the previous estimate at 0.1 percent. As for 2026, tube output is forecast to grow by 0.7 percent year on year.