Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies line pipes for Spanish biodiesel project

Thursday, 27 November 2025 11:09:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has announced that it has completed delivery of 350 tons of line pipes for a new biodiesel production plant under construction in southern Spain. The pipes will be used for the fuel-transport pipeline at the facility.

The pipes supplied have diameters ranging from 203.2 mm to 355.6 mm and meet the ASTM A-106 GR 6 standard - fitting for industrial fuel transport support. 

Supporting Europe’s green-energy transition

The new plant is designed to produce second-generation biodiesel. This type of biofuel is considered more sustainable and helps reduce carbon emissions compared with traditional fossil fuels. 

According to Jorge Ruiz, Interpipe’s pipe sales manager for Europe, the project marks the company’s first major supply for a “green-energy” installation, reflecting growing demand across Europe for decarbonization-aligned raw materials. Interpipe will also participate in the next stages of the construction of this plant.

What this deal means for the future

The contract signals Interpipe’s growing involvement in renewable-energy and alternative-fuel infrastructure across Europe. By supplying standard-compliant, large-diameter linepipes, Interpipe demonstrates its technical capacity to support complex industrial installations, including biodiesel, energy and pipeline projects.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

