Turkey’s Tosçelik Spiral Boru completes global shipment of 30,000 mt in one month

Tosçelik Spiral Boru, a subsidiary of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, has successfully completed the shipment of 30,000 mt of spiral pipes in just one month for seven major projects across five different regions of the world, responding to rising global demand.

High-volume shipment success on global scale

The shipments, carried out in a short period of time, demonstrated Tosçelik’s production capacity and operational efficiency for international projects, according to the company. Each pipe underwent strict quality control processes before being prepared for shipment and was dispatched from Tosyalı Port, one of Turkey’s strategic ports, to project sites across different continents. The port’s high handling capacity ensured that the operation was completed seamlessly and at high speed.