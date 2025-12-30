US mechanical tubing exports down 4.1 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,562 mt in August this year, down 4.1 percent from July and down 25.0 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $15.02 million in August compared to $15.68 million in the previous month and $17.25 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in August with 3,100 mt compared to 3,043 mt in July and 3,537 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 1,175 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in August.