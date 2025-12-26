 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Arabian...

Arabian Pipes to build OCTG coupling factory in Riyadh

Friday, 26 December 2025 12:19:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the information on Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange, Saudi pipe producer Arabian Pipes Co. has decided to establish an OCTG coupling factory at its existing facility located in Riyadh’s Second Industrial Area, reinforcing its commitment to increasing local presence and value-added manufacturing.

The planned factory will have an annual production capacity of up to 50,000 OCTG coupling units, enabling the company to support oil and gas casing pipe supply contracts, address local market demand, and expand export opportunities for pipe couplings.

According to the company, the project is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities, with the launch date estimated at the second quarter of 2027. The total estimated investment cost is 30 million SAR ($8 million), to be financed through the company’s own resources.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East 

Similar articles

EEC launches AD expiry review against seamless OCTG pipes from China

26 Dec | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices mostly stable amid weak trading

25 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Canada issues provisional AD duties on OCTG from five countries

25 Dec | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

25 Dec | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices hold steady amid offseason pressure

24 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine initiates sunset review on seamless stainless steel pipe from China

24 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to supply pipes for two new projects in Europe

23 Dec | Steel News

Borusan Berg Pipe books major US pipe order, production set for 2027

23 Dec | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 52, 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 1.3 percent in August 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer