Arabian Pipes to build OCTG coupling factory in Riyadh

According to the information on Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange, Saudi pipe producer Arabian Pipes Co. has decided to establish an OCTG coupling factory at its existing facility located in Riyadh’s Second Industrial Area, reinforcing its commitment to increasing local presence and value-added manufacturing.

The planned factory will have an annual production capacity of up to 50,000 OCTG coupling units, enabling the company to support oil and gas casing pipe supply contracts, address local market demand, and expand export opportunities for pipe couplings.

According to the company, the project is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities, with the launch date estimated at the second quarter of 2027. The total estimated investment cost is 30 million SAR ($8 million), to be financed through the company’s own resources.