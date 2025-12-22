US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 52, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on December 19, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 6 to 542.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 127 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 6 to 415. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 7 to 185 rigs in the week ending December 19. The Canadian rig count increased by 19 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.