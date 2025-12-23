Borusan Berg Pipe books major US pipe order, production set for 2027

Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US-based subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has secured a new pipe order worth $553 million following extensive commercial negotiations in the US.

Production scheduled at Alabama facility

Under the terms of the agreement, the large-diameter line pipes will be produced at Borusan Berg Pipe’s Mobile plant in Alabama. Production is scheduled to take place in 2027, with deliveries also planned to be completed within the same year, according to the company’s statement.

Borusan Boru stated that the contract is expected to make a positive contribution to the company’s turnover in 2027.

However, the company also noted that the financial contribution may be subject to adjustment, depending on project execution, progress timelines and normal fluctuations in market conditions.