US line pipe imports up 1.3 percent in August 2025

Monday, 22 December 2025 17:29:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 44,105 mt in August this year, up 1.3 percent from July and down 30.0 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $58.9 million in August this year, compared to $55.3 million in July and $84.4 million in August 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from Mexico in August with 10,970 mt compared to 774 mt in July and 2,628 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in August include South Korea with 10,166 mt, India with 6,456 mt, Romania with 2,381 mt, Turkey with 1,851 mt, and Georgia with 1,840 mt.


