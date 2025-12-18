 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Metinvest completes acquisition of AMTP Iasi in Romania

Thursday, 18 December 2025 12:16:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to Ukrainian steel and mining group Metinvest, the company has finalized the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Iași, located in the Romanian city of Iași, on December 16, marking Metinvest’s first production facility in Romania. The group stated that the Romanian plant is scheduled to be integrated into the group’s production and organizational structure in 2026.

Metinvest stated that the acquired plant manufactures welded structural pipes serving end-use sectors including construction, mechanical engineering, infrastructure and agriculture. The facility has a maximum annual production capacity of 240,000 mt. The Iași plant is equipped with five pipe mills, two cutting lines, and two coating lines, providing flexibility across a range of pipe products.

According to Metinvest, negotiations for the acquisition extended over several months, starting in October this year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The transaction required clearance from the European Commission under the EU Merger Regulation, which was granted on November 24.

Commenting on the transaction, Oleksandr Myronenko, CEO of Metinvest Group, stated that the location of the Romanian asset, approximately 600 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia, will allow Metinvest to supply up to 180,000 mt per year of hot rolled coil produced by Zaporizhstal to the Iași plant, ensuring steady order intake and stable operations.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Romania European Union Steelmaking M&A Metinvest ArcelorMittal 

