Metinvest intends to acquire ArcelorMittal’s tubular business in Romania

The European Commission has received notification of a planned acquisition by Ukrainian steel and mining group Metinvest of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Iasi, a Romanian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal.

According to the notification, Metinvest intends to acquire full control of the Iasi business through purchase of shares.

The Commission invited interested third parties to submit their possible observations on the proposed acquisition. As the case potentially qualifies for simplified treatment under the Commission Notice on simplified procedures, it may undergo a faster review process if competition concerns are unlikely.