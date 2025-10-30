 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Metinvest...

Metinvest intends to acquire ArcelorMittal’s tubular business in Romania

Thursday, 30 October 2025 14:45:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has received notification of a planned acquisition by Ukrainian steel and mining group Metinvest of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Iasi, a Romanian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal.

According to the notification, Metinvest intends to acquire full control of the Iasi business through purchase of shares.

The Commission invited interested third parties to submit their possible observations on the proposed acquisition. As the case potentially qualifies for simplified treatment under the Commission Notice on simplified procedures, it may undergo a faster review process if competition concerns are unlikely.


Tags: Tubular Romania European Union M&A Metinvest ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

29 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Tenaris secures Petrobras contract to supply surface casing for Brazil’s offshore projects

29 Oct | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 44, 2025

28 Oct | Steel News

Tenaris to supply line pipes for Mexico’s Trion deepwater project

27 Oct | Steel News

Saudi-based G5PS to expand spiral pipe production to over 1 million mt

27 Oct | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices stable, but market sentiment still sluggish

24 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly indicate slight declines again

23 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Turkey exceeds EU HRC and coated sheet import quotas for Q4, rebar quota almost filled

22 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

22 Oct | Tube and Pipe