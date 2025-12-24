 |  Login 
Ukraine initiates sunset review on seamless stainless steel pipe from China

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 14:42:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has announced that it has launched sunset review of the antidumping (AD) duty on seamless stainless steel pipes from China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of domestic seamless stainless steel pipe producer Centravis, alleging that the products in question have been dumped and the continuation of anti-dumping measures is not contrary to national interests. Therefore, the commission will assess whether the termination of antidumping measures would likely result in the continuation or resumption of dumping and injury. The current antidumping duty is 41.07 percent.

The subject products currently fall under the codes 7304 41 00 90, 7304 49 93 00, and 7304 49 95 00.


