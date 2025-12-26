EEC launches AD expiry review against seamless OCTG pipes from China

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has launched a new antidumping investigation due to the approaching expiry of the antidumping duties on seamless OCTG pipes from China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant JSC, Pervouralsk Novotrubny Plant JSC, Volzhsky Pipe Plant JSC, Seversky Pipe Plant JSC, Taganrog Metallurgical Plant JSC and Sinarsky Pipe Plant JSC. The commission will review whether the termination of the antidumping duty would lead to a continuation of dumped imports and the resumption of damage to the economic sector. The current antidumping duty ranges between 12.23 percent and 31.0 percent of the customs value depending on the manufacturer.

The investigation period covers the timeframe from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The products in question currently fall under the codes 7304 22 000 1, 7304 22 000 2, 7304 22 000 9, 7304 23 000 1, 7304 23 000 2, 7304 23 000 9, 7304 24 000 1, 7304 24 000 2, 7304 24 000 3, 7304 24 000 4, 7304 24 000 5, 7304 24 000 6, 7304 24 000 9, 7304 29 100 1, 7304 29 100 2, 7304 29 100 3, 7304 29 100 9, 7304 29 300 1, 7304 29 300 2, 7304 29 300 3, 7304 29 300 4, 7304 29 300 9, 7304 29 900 1 and 7304 29 900 9.