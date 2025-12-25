 |  Login 
US structural pipe and tube exports down 8.5 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 25 December 2025 11:49:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,819 mt in August this year, down 8.5 percent from July and down 47.5 percent from August last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $15.1 million in August, compared to $13.3 million in the previous month and $16.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in August with 3,518 mt, compared to 3,410 mt in July and 4,708 mt in August last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,908 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

