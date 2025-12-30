 |  Login 
US rig count increases and Canadian rig count decreases - week 53, 2025

Tuesday, 30 December 2025 19:12:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on December 23, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 3 to 545.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 127 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 3 to 418. The overall US rig count is down by 44 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 67 to 118 rigs in the week ending December 23. The Canadian rig count increased by 23 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


