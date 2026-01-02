US assigns zero dumping margin for welded line pipe from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on welded line pipe from South Korea for the period between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

The DOC has determined that producers and exporters subject to this administrative review did not make sales of welded line pipe from South Korea at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for Husteel Co., Ltd., Hyundai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd., NEXTEEL Co., Ltd. and SeAH Steel Corporation, in line with the preliminary results.