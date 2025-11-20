 |  Login 
Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.6 percent in January-September 2025

Thursday, 20 November 2025 14:29:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 242,963 metric tons, up by 31.1 percent compared to August and by 14.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $208.37 million, increasing by 38.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.55 million mt, up 0.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.6 percent to $1.34 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 286,372 mt, down 6.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 139,512 mt, down 2.6 percent, and Iraq with 108,346 mt, up 2.7 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  286,372   307,118  -6.8  74,373   65,980  12.7
UK  139,512   143,292  -2.6  25,801   28,564  -9.7
Iraq  108,346   105,450  2.7  5,265   19,147  -72.5
Morocco  95,163   28,071  239.0  22,695   6,211  265.4
Italy  86,034   65,865  30.6  11,296   10,375  8.9
Germany  79,522   53,653  48.2  5,625   6,381  -11.9
Georgia  69,900   64,176  8.9  7,421   7,941  -6.6
Belgium  67,947   68,478  -0.8  7,715   8,765  -12.0
Canada  40,035   37,691  6.2  1,743   1,720  1.4
Spain  35,496   25,477  39.3  6,549   9,439  -30.6

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-September 2025


