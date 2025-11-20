Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.6 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 242,963 metric tons, up by 31.1 percent compared to August and by 14.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $208.37 million, increasing by 38.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.55 million mt, up 0.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.6 percent to $1.34 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 286,372 mt, down 6.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 139,512 mt, down 2.6 percent, and Iraq with 108,346 mt, up 2.7 percent, both year on year.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 286,372 307,118 -6.8 74,373 65,980 12.7 UK 139,512 143,292 -2.6 25,801 28,564 -9.7 Iraq 108,346 105,450 2.7 5,265 19,147 -72.5 Morocco 95,163 28,071 239.0 22,695 6,211 265.4 Italy 86,034 65,865 30.6 11,296 10,375 8.9 Germany 79,522 53,653 48.2 5,625 6,381 -11.9 Georgia 69,900 64,176 8.9 7,421 7,941 -6.6 Belgium 67,947 68,478 -0.8 7,715 8,765 -12.0 Canada 40,035 37,691 6.2 1,743 1,720 1.4 Spain 35,496 25,477 39.3 6,549 9,439 -30.6

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-September 2025