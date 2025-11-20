Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.6 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 242,963 metric tons, up by 31.1 percent compared to August and by 14.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $208.37 million, increasing by 38.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 16.1 percent year on year.
In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1.55 million mt, up 0.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.6 percent to $1.34 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 286,372 mt, down 6.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 139,512 mt, down 2.6 percent, and Iraq with 108,346 mt, up 2.7 percent, both year on year.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-September period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-September 2025
|January-September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|286,372
|307,118
|-6.8
|74,373
|65,980
|12.7
|UK
|139,512
|143,292
|-2.6
|25,801
|28,564
|-9.7
|Iraq
|108,346
|105,450
|2.7
|5,265
|19,147
|-72.5
|Morocco
|95,163
|28,071
|239.0
|22,695
|6,211
|265.4
|Italy
|86,034
|65,865
|30.6
|11,296
|10,375
|8.9
|Germany
|79,522
|53,653
|48.2
|5,625
|6,381
|-11.9
|Georgia
|69,900
|64,176
|8.9
|7,421
|7,941
|-6.6
|Belgium
|67,947
|68,478
|-0.8
|7,715
|8,765
|-12.0
|Canada
|40,035
|37,691
|6.2
|1,743
|1,720
|1.4
|Spain
|35,496
|25,477
|39.3
|6,549
|9,439
|-30.6
Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-September 2025