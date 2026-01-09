Interpipe completes OCTG pipes supply for geothermal energy project in Slovakia

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has announced the completion of a new OCTG pipes supply contract for a geothermal energy project in Slovakia.

Interpipe stated that it delivered nearly 1,000 mt of threaded seamless casing pipes for the project. The supplied batch covered diameters ranging from 7 inches to 13 3/8 inches and was manufactured in compliance with the API 5CT standard. The geothermal system is expected to supply almost 175,000 MWh of clean energy annually.

According to Bartłomiej Kania, OCTG sales manager at Interpipe, geothermal energy is increasingly becoming a core pillar of Europe’s energy transition due to its strong technical potential. The company representative stated that Interpipe offers a comprehensive OCTG seamless product portfolio for geothermal use, including proprietary premium connections designed specifically for such applications.