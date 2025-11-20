 |  Login 
Brazil launches AD probe on seamless line pipe imports from three countries

Thursday, 20 November 2025 16:38:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Secretariat of Foreign Trade of Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of seamless carbon steel line pipes, used in oil or gas pipelines, originating from Malaysia, India and Thailand. The scope of the investigation covers products under the code 7304.19.00.

The investigation was launched into the claims that the imports of the given products with dumped prices from these countries have caused material injury to the domestic industry. The investigation will cover the period between January and December 2024.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

