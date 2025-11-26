EBRD approves $20 million loan to modernize Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Pipe Plant

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it has approved a $20 million financing to support further modernization at Tashkent Pipe Plant (TPP), Uzbekistan’s leading prefabricated steel pipe manufacturer.

The financing will enable the company to expand its production capabilities for insulated large-diameter pipes (LDPs) and upgrade its equipment used for protective insulation coating. The company will also use the financing to increase raw material procurement and strengthen its working capital.

Supporting Uzbekistan’s sustainable infrastructure goals

A key component of the modernization program involves the introduction of advanced insulation technology. This will significantly extend the service life of TPP’s insulated pipes from 15-20 years to approximately 50 years. The upgrade is expected to enhance the long-term resilience of Uzbekistan’s pipeline networks by reducing water losses and increasing overall durability.

These improvements support both economic efficiency and environmental sustainability, particularly in water-stressed regions.

The project aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader goals of modernizing national infrastructure and improving access to safe, reliable drinking water systems.