EUROPIPE begins ETL182 pipeline project to bolster Germany’s energy supply

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 15:27:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German pipe producer EUROPIPE has announced that it has started construction of the ETL182 pipeline, an approximately 88 km large-diameter steel pipeline that is expected to contribute significantly to Germany’s energy infrastructure and supply security. According to the statement, the project underscores the company’s role in delivering critical pipeline infrastructure to meet evolving energy transition needs.

The pipeline spans approximately 88 km, and aims to transport LNG or other energy carriers, enhancing Germany’s energy infrastructure resilience.

The large-diameter pipes manufactured at EUROPIPE, measuring 1,422 mm × 21 mm, 23.5 mm and 28.5 mm, meet the highest requirements for strength, operational safety and durability - thus ensuring reliable and efficient energy transmission.

Strategic importance amid Europe’s energy transition

Energy transport pipelines like ETL182 are increasingly central to European efforts to secure gas and hydrogen supply, diversify energy routes and reduce dependency on single sources.

This initiative, therefore, positions Germany - and by extension Europe - to better manage energy supply challenges, support LNG or hydrogen logistics, and advance energy transition goals without compromising supply security.

EUROPIPE has an annual capacity of up to 1.4 million mt or 3,000 km of pipe.


