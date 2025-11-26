 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Erciyas wins tender for 42 km hydrogen-ready natural gas pipeline in Romania

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 15:17:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has secured a new strategic contract in Romania after winning Romanian natural gas transmission operator Transgaz’s tender for a 42 km hydrogen-ready natural gas pipeline. According to Erciyas, winning the tender reinforces its competitive position in Europe and aligns with its strategy to become a preferred supplier for infrastructure projects focused on the natural gas-hydrogen transition.

Erciyas stated that it submitted the most competitive bid for Lot 1 of the pipe supply tender for the “Conductă de transport gaze naturale DN 600 Mihai Bravu - Siliștea” project.

Hydrogen-ready infrastructure to support Romania’s energy transition

The pipeline will be manufactured according to technical standards that support hydrogen blending and future hydrogen transport, aligning with Transgaz’s long-term objective to make its system fully hydrogen-ready.

The contract carries both national and regional importance. For Romania, the project strengthens its natural gas transmission infrastructure. At the European level, the pipeline contributes to the EU’s broader energy-security and diversification goals.

Erciyas stated that the contract value amounts to RON 40 million, equivalent to approximately TRY 390 million at current exchange rates.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey European Union Steelmaking Erciyas Boru 

Similar articles

EUROPIPE begins ETL182 pipeline project to bolster Germany’s energy supply

26 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

26 Nov | Tube and Pipe

EBRD approves $20 million loan to modernize Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Pipe Plant

26 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count increase - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik Spiral Boru completes global shipment of 30,000 mt in one month

20 Nov | Steel News

Brazil launches AD probe on seamless line pipe imports from three countries

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 0.6 percent in January-September 2025

20 Nov | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s APC to supply steel pipe to Saudi Aramco

20 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offers stable amid cautious sentiments

19 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer