Turkey’s Erciyas wins tender for 42 km hydrogen-ready natural gas pipeline in Romania

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has secured a new strategic contract in Romania after winning Romanian natural gas transmission operator Transgaz’s tender for a 42 km hydrogen-ready natural gas pipeline. According to Erciyas, winning the tender reinforces its competitive position in Europe and aligns with its strategy to become a preferred supplier for infrastructure projects focused on the natural gas-hydrogen transition.

Erciyas stated that it submitted the most competitive bid for Lot 1 of the pipe supply tender for the “Conductă de transport gaze naturale DN 600 Mihai Bravu - Siliștea” project.

Hydrogen-ready infrastructure to support Romania’s energy transition

The pipeline will be manufactured according to technical standards that support hydrogen blending and future hydrogen transport, aligning with Transgaz’s long-term objective to make its system fully hydrogen-ready.

The contract carries both national and regional importance. For Romania, the project strengthens its natural gas transmission infrastructure. At the European level, the pipeline contributes to the EU’s broader energy-security and diversification goals.

Erciyas stated that the contract value amounts to RON 40 million, equivalent to approximately TRY 390 million at current exchange rates.