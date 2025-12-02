 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 49, 2025

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 18:18:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 26, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 10 to 544.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 3 to 130 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 13 to 414. The overall US rig count is down by 38 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 7 to 188 rigs in the week ending November 26. The Canadian rig count decreased by 17 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

