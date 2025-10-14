 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 42, 2025

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 23:33:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 10, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 2 at 547.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 2 to 120 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 4 to 427. The overall US rig count is down by 39 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 3 to 193 rigs in the week ending October 10. The Canadian rig count decreased by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


