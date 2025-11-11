 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 46, 2025

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 07:05:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 7, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 2 to 548.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 3 to 128 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 1 to 420. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 4 to 191 rigs in the week ending November 7. The Canadian rig count decreased by 16 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


