US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 47, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 14, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 1 to 549.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 3 to 125 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 1 to 420. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 3 to 188 rigs in the week ending November 14. The Canadian rig count decreased by 12 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.