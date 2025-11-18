 |  Login 
US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 47, 2025

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 03:33:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on November 14, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by 1 to 549.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 3 to 125 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 1 to 420. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 3 to 188 rigs in the week ending November 14. The Canadian rig count decreased by 12 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


