US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 2, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on January 16, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by 1 to 543.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 2 to 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 1 to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 29 to 226 rigs in the week ending January 16. The Canadian rig count decreased by 3 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.