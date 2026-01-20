 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 2, 2026

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 16:58:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on January 16, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by 1 to 543.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 2 to 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 1 to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 29 to 226 rigs in the week ending January 16. The Canadian rig count decreased by 3 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


