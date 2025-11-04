US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 45, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 31, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 4 to 546.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 4 to 125 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 8 to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 39 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 12 to 187 rigs in the week ending October 31. The Canadian rig count decreased by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.