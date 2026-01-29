 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Interpipe secures pipe supply contract for Italian infrastructure project

Thursday, 29 January 2026 12:19:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has secured a 12-month supply contract connected to a major infrastructure project in Italy, covering deliveries totaling 2,600 mt of steel pipes.

The pipes will be used in foundation works along the Mediterranean Core Corridor, a strategic transport route linking ports in southern Spain with destinations across eastern Europe.

Technical specifications and product scope

The order comprises pipes in multiple dimensions, with outer diameters ranging from 114.3 mm to 244.5 mm and wall thicknesses between 8 mm and 25 mm. All products are manufactured in S355J2H grade steel, which is widely used in bridge and structural applications due to its high strength and good low-temperature toughness.

Interpipe has confirmed that around one quarter of the contracted volume has already been shipped to the customer.

Focus on customized lengths and long-term cooperation

Commenting on the agreement, Massimo Marrama, senior pipe sales manager for the European market at Interpipe, said the customer required pipes in several specific lengths tailored to support efficient production of piles and micropiles for the project.

He added that Interpipe’s ability to meet technical and delivery requirements under long-term contracts is expected to strengthen its position in the European infrastructure market and support further opportunities as additional projects come to market.


