Ukraine-based Interpipe posts higher net profit for 2024

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

In the given year, Interpipe posted a net profit of $280.48 million compared to $252.89 million recorded in 2023, while its total sales revenues rose by 6.2 percent year on year to $1.05 billion. The company’s operating profit in the given period was $337.04 million, decreasing by 5.9 percent year on year.

In 2024, Interpipe’s steel and pipe production totaled 834,000 mt and 507,000 mt, up by 22.6 percent and 28.3 percent year on year, respectively, while its railway product production totaled 112,000 mt. Last year, the company’s total sales volume was 657,000 mt, up by 27.5 percent year on year.

Interpipe stated that it expects the EU will extend the duty- and quota-free regime for Ukraine’s steel products and pipes once again in June 2025 which, along with the appreciation of the euro, is expected to bring a positive impact to the business performance of the company this year.