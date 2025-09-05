Ukraine’s Interpipe expands into drilling equipment market

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel manufacturer Interpipe has announced its entry into the drilling equipment market after successfully completing a trial order for a French drilling tool manufacturer.

The order involved line pipes produced to European standards, which were processed successfully by the customer and approved for use in mineral exploration projects.

Meeting strict technical standards

According to Yuriy Ilyushchenko, Interpipe’s special pipe sales manager, the French customer required strict technical requirements. Interpipe not only met these requirements but also ensured that the pipes’ chemical composition and mechanical properties passed rigorous testing.

Expanded portfolio in mechanical engineering

Interpipe already has a strong presence in supplying pipes for hydraulic systems, bearing production, and general engineering purposes. With this latest development, the company is broadening its portfolio to include components for drilling equipment.